Viral Sach: Has NASA predicted a massive earthquake in Delhi?

The message further read that on the Richter Scale the magnitude of the quake will be around 9.2. The epicenter of it will be in Gurugram.
The message is being circulated on all social media platforms.
Our investigation:
The link given in the message isn't reachable. ABP News reached National Centre For Seismology and inquired about it from scientist JL Gautam.
Gautam clarified that there isn't any technology yet which can pinpoint the location, intensity of quake. There is no information about the same on the official website of NASA.
OUR FINDING: IT IS A FAKE MESSAGE
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 21 Mar 2018 10:21 PM