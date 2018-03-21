Viral Sach: Has NASA predicted a massive earthquake in Delhi?

New Delhi: A video is getting viral on social media claiming that NASA has predicted that tremendous earthquake would come in Delhi between April 7 and 15 as a result of which there will be a huge destruction of life and property.The message further read that on the Richter Scale the magnitude of the quake will be around 9.2. The epicenter of it will be in Gurugram.The message is being circulated on all social media platforms.The link given in the message isn't reachable. ABP News reached National Centre For Seismology and inquired about it from scientist JL Gautam.Gautam clarified that there isn't any technology yet which can pinpoint the location, intensity of quake. There is no information about the same on the official website of NASA.OUR FINDING: IT IS A FAKE MESSAGE