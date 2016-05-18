VIRAL SACH: Has Modi government done path breaking work in black money cases?

A message is going viral that says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last two years has been able to rein in accumulation of black money.The message claims that his government recovered Rs 50 thousand crore of stolen taxes.The message further says that Rs 21000 crore undeclared wealth was unearthed.The third message says around Rs 3,963 crore worth counterfeit items were seizedThe last claim says proceedings in 1466 legal cases were initiated.Tapan Kumar Das had sent us the message for verification.ABP News investigated the viral message to find out what government has done to bring back black money.When we checked with finance ministry, we found that first two claims were absolutely true.It is also true that in the last two years, the government has seized Rs 3963 crore worth counterfeit items, which was 32 per cent more than previous years.This video has turned out to be true.