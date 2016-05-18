Viral Sach: Has MeT department issued orange alert in 5 cities of UP due to heat?

A message is going viral that says that due to intense heat, orange alert has been issued in 5 cities. Here is the reality.The message says Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Banda, and Jhansi has been declared under orange alert.The message says the temperature of these cities would be between 44-47 degrees. It is advised in the message to drink 6-7 liters of water.ABP News contacted MeT director to know the truth of the message. He said in many states, red alert has been issued for 18, 19 and 20 May. The department has issued the alert in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.Red alert means people must be ready to combat intense heat.On May 18 and May 19, red alert has been issued in the entire state, whereas on May 20, only some parts are under red alert. It must be noted that in India, orange alert is not issued. Orange alert is issued in China for raised levels of pollution. However, red alert is issued in various states due to intense heat.This message has been found true.