 Viral Sach: Gold you wear is not pure but contains iron?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Viral Sach: Gold you wear is not pure but contains iron?

Viral Sach: Gold you wear is not pure but contains iron?

Several videos have emerged on social media showing a gold bracelet put under a magnet test to spot fake gold. When a magnet is brought near to a gold bracelet, it attracted the armlet.

By: || Updated: 24 Nov 2017 09:31 PM
Viral Sach: Gold you wear is not pure but contains iron?

The video concludes that the gold you wear may not be pure and contain pieces of iron.

NEW DELHI: Several videos have emerged on social media showing a gold bracelet put under a magnet test to spot fake gold. When a magnet is brought near to a gold bracelet, it attracted the armlet.

The video concludes that the gold you wear may not be pure and contain pieces of iron. Since gold is not magnetic, if your jewelry is attracted to the magnet, the piece must contain some other metal, it said.

One such video, that has garnered a lot of public response across social media, shows a person breaking a gold ornament and finding pieces of iron from it.

Those who have shared these clips claimed that videos were shot in Dubai and belong to a reputed jewelry brand of India.

To know whether the gold you wear or buy contains gold or not, watch the video below:

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Hafiz Saeed calls Nawaz Sharif ‘a traitor’ for seeking peace with India

trending now

VIDEO
Rahul Gandhi reaches Gujarat for his 2-day tour; says ...
VIDEO
UP Civic Elections: BJP's reasons a viral video for ...
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: Father carries divyang child on shoulders, walks 30 ...