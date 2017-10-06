Viral Sach: Find out what happens to this toddler after his head gets stuck in big cooking bowl

ABP News' investigation:

A video is getting viral on social media showing a toddler's head stuck in a big cooking bowl.The kid, in the video clip, can be seen crying non-stop and people around him, mostly, policemen are trying to help the baby and pull this utensil out of kid's head.How the kid landed into trouble, no one knows.Those present tried to cut the cooking bowl with tools. However, they took all precautions and tried not to hurt the child in the process.However, the video ends here, without showing that whether policemen were able to successfully bring the child out of this dangerous situation or not!In our investigation, we learned that the video is from Kerala. After cutting the bowl, cops managed to save the child for this unusual situation.