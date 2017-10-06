 Viral Sach: Find out what happens to this toddler after his head gets stuck in big cooking bowl
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Viral Sach: Find out what happens to this toddler after his head gets stuck in big cooking bowl

Viral Sach: Find out what happens to this toddler after his head gets stuck in big cooking bowl

By: || Updated: 06 Oct 2017 11:20 PM
Viral Sach: Find out what happens to this toddler after his head gets stuck in big cooking bowl
New Delhi: A video is getting viral on social media showing a toddler's head stuck in a big cooking bowl.

The kid, in the video clip, can be seen crying non-stop and people around him, mostly, policemen are trying to help the baby and pull this utensil out of kid's head.

How the kid landed into trouble, no one knows.

Those present tried to cut the cooking bowl with tools. However, they took all precautions and tried not to hurt the child in the process.

However, the video ends here, without showing that whether policemen were able to successfully bring the child out of this dangerous situation or not!

ABP News' investigation:

In our investigation, we learned that the video is from Kerala. After cutting the bowl, cops managed to save the child for this unusual situation.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story J-K Police appeals to people to co-operate in investigation into braid-chopping incidents

trending now

INDIA
Radhe Maa dances with police officers, two suspended
SPORTS
FIFA U-17 World Cup: When and where to watch, ...
TV
Donal Bisht fears reading 'Ek Deewaana Tha' script at ...