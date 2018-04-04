 VIRAL SACH: A Policeman Was Beaten To Death By Dalit Agitators During Bharat Bandh?
By: || Updated: 04 Apr 2018 10:13 PM
NEW DELHI: A viral message is circulating on social media sites where it is claimed that an inspector was killed by Dalit agitators.

The post claims that a sub-inspector, Mahendra Jat, of Jodhpur district was mercilessly beaten to death by this Dalit protesters. The post further says "Is this what Bharat bandh is about? Share this widely”

Along with the post, 3 photographs where shared claiming that a sub-inspector was brutally beaten to death by Dalit protester. It is said that all this happened during Bharat bandh of April 2.

To investigate the matter, ABP News started its research.

To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-

