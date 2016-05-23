VIRAL SACH: Does physics decide reservation of seats in Indian trains?

A message is going viral that says physics is the reason behind the fact that IRCTC doesn’t let passengers choose their seats in trains.The message says that IRCTC designed its software so that the weight in a carriage must be distributed equally. For example, there are 72 seats in every carriage. The software first fills up the lower berths to decide on the upper berths later so as to balance the weight of the carriage.The message says that if the railways don’t do this and if some carriages are totally filled up and the rest are not, when the train turns, there would be variance in the centrifugal force applied on the carriages. This increases the chance of derailment.When we talked about this with railway board member Mohammad Jamshed, he said the booking of seat is not done according to physics but according to profile. Women above the age of 45 and senior citizens are given lower berth seats. Pregnant women also get lower berth seatsThis message is false.