VIRAL SACH: Did policemen disrespect the national anthem for food ?

NEW DELHI: A viral post is circulating on social media sites where it is claimed that policemen disrespected the national anthem at a function.

The video is said to be from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, where one can see that a few policemen are eating food while the national anthem tune can be heard in the background.

It is said that some police officers were busy enjoying the meal while others could be seen walking around and looking for a dish of their choice.

The 13-second video clip of policemen having a brunch was widely circulated on social media platforms, alleging disrespect to the national anthem 'Jan Gan Man', by the Lucknow cops.

To investigate the matter, ABP News started its research.



To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-