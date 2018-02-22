VIRAL SACH: Did Modi govt hike fee for Railway vacancies?

A viral post is trending on social media sites where the post is comparing Manmohan's time to that of Narendra Modis.The post claims Modi government is looting the applicants for railway recruitment exam. The post further says that during Manmohan's government, the applicants used to pay a mere amount of Rs. 40 but now in Modi’s government, the applicants have to pay twelve times the amount.The post also shows the recruitment form where now an amount of Rs. 500 is asked for. It is also claimed that the SC and ST category is now also being charged an amount of Rs. 250 while during Manmohan’s government, no amount used to be taken.To investigate the matter, ABP News started its investigation to know the reality of this claim.To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-