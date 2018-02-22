 VIRAL SACH: Did Modi govt hike fee for Railway vacancies?
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • VIRAL SACH: Did Modi govt hike fee for Railway vacancies?

VIRAL SACH: Did Modi govt hike fee for Railway vacancies?

The viral post claims that the amount was hiked from Rs. 40 to Rs. 500

By: || Updated: 22 Feb 2018 11:22 PM
VIRAL SACH: Did Modi govt hike fee for Railway vacancies?

Image grab: ABP News

NEW DELHI: A viral post is trending on social media sites where the post is comparing Manmohan's time to that of Narendra Modis.

The post claims Modi government is looting the applicants for railway recruitment exam. The post further says that during Manmohan's government, the applicants used to pay a mere amount of Rs. 40 but now in Modi’s government, the applicants have to pay twelve times the amount.

The post also shows the recruitment form where now an amount of Rs. 500 is asked for. It is also claimed that the SC and ST category is now also being charged an amount of Rs. 250 while during Manmohan’s government, no amount used to be taken.

To investigate the matter, ABP News started its investigation to know the reality of this claim.

To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Hyderabad man loses vision after hair transplant

trending now

VIDEO
Why Indira Gandi did the NATIONALISATION of banks?
VIDEO
Constable Sunil Murmu lost his life in ceasefire violation ...
VIDEO
Murli Manohar Joshi loses his cool, pulls out the ...