Viral Sach: Did Goa CM Manohar Parrikar write this letter from hospital?

The letter which has been written in Marathi quotes Parrikar saying that he feels he has wasted his time devoting it to politics and by not living it to the fullest. It further reads that “lying on the hospital bed I realize the worth of my life and the how I have wasted the whole of it”.To find the truth behind the claims that CM Parrikar has written the letter, we went through Gao CM’s official Twitter account where a message dated March 25 read, “It has been observed that many messages are floating on social media, attributing it to the CM’s authorship. Such messages are not authentic & mischievous. All messages of CM @manoharparrikar will be communicated directly by him or through his verified social media handles only.”On further probe, we found out that same letter made rounds on social media post the demise of Steve Jobs as well, claiming to be his last words.Therefore the claims about viral letter written by Goa CM Manohar Parrikar are false.