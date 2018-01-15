 VIRAL SACH: Did Amit Shah organise Judge Loya’s son’s press conference?
On Saturday Justice BH Loya's son addressed a press conference regarding his father's death

By: || Updated: 15 Jan 2018 10:39 PM
Image grab: ABP News

NEW DELHI: Amid controversy over the death of Justice BH Loya, on Saturday Loya’s son Anuj addressed a press conference in Mumbai, where he said that he had no suspicion regarding the death of his father.

Many on social media claimed that this press conference was organized by BJP’s President Amit Shah.

During the press conference, the 21-year-old had said that the family had doubts earlier since they were in “emotional turmoil” and we should not be harassed further. Minutes after the press conference was over, Shakeel Ahmad took to Twitter and said -



Similarly, Prashant Bhushan tweeted,





Another Twitter with the username Gaurav Pandhi said that Loya's former colleague accidentally revealed that the Press conference was organized by Amit Shah himself.

To investigate the matter, ABP News team went through the video of the press conference and heard that KB Katke, a retired judge and Loya’s family friend, did mention about “Amit sir”.

Here it is to be noted that Loya's court was handling the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case filed by the CBI, in which BJP president Amit Shah was one of the accused.

To investigate further, we tried to contact Anuj Loya, KB Katke and the lawyer who was accompanying them during the press conference.

To know watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report –

First Published:
