VIRAL SACH: Did Amit Shah organise Judge Loya’s son’s press conference?



Surprised by the fact that some TV channels didn’t delete or edit the portion of the press conference of Justice Loya’s son in which journalists were informed that this PC is organised with the help of Mr Amit Shah.

— Shakeel Ahmad (@Ahmad_Shakeel) January 15, 2018



Just see the body language of Anuj Loya in this PC& the aggressiveness of his handlers& judge for yourself if he is under pressure now. His father & aunt who raised Qs on video about suspicious death not with him. One handler says PC arranged by Amit Shah!https://t.co/ouiVPvs1rg



— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 14, 2018



Amid controversy over the death of Justice BH Loya, on Saturday Loya’s son Anuj addressed a press conference in Mumbai, where he said that he had no suspicion regarding the death of his father.Many on social media claimed that this press conference was organized by BJP’s President Amit Shah.During the press conference, the 21-year-old had said that the family had doubts earlier since they were in “emotional turmoil” and we should not be harassed further. Minutes after the press conference was over, Shakeel Ahmad took to Twitter and said -Similarly, Prashant Bhushan tweeted,Another Twitter with the username Gaurav Pandhi said that Loya's former colleague accidentally revealed that the Press conference was organized by Amit Shah himself.To investigate the matter, ABP News team went through the video of the press conference and heard that KB Katke, a retired judge and Loya’s family friend, did mention about “Amit sir”.Here it is to be noted that Loya's court was handling the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case filed by the CBI, in which BJP president Amit Shah was one of the accused.To investigate further, we tried to contact Anuj Loya, KB Katke and the lawyer who was accompanying them during the press conference.To know watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report –