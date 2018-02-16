VIRAL SACH: Dhirubhai Ambani’s son in law involved in PNB fraud case?

Amid PNB scam case involving Nirav Modi, a viral post is circulating on social media sites where it is claimed that Dhirubhai Ambani’s son in law is involved in PNB fraud case and he is also related to Nirav Modi.On Wednesday, Punjab National Bank had detected fraudulent transactions of Rs 11,500 crore in one of its Mumbai branches and has filed a complained against Nirav and others to the CBI.The post further says that Nirav Modi's younger brother Neeshal Modi is married to Mukesh Ambani's niece Isheta Salgaocar.To investigate the matter, ABP News started its investigation to know the reality of this claim.To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-