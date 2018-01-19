VIRAL SACH: Coaching center's director claims 'I will help you get 75% to 85% or burn me alive'

: A poster regarding coaching classes is trending on social media sites these days. What made this poster viral is its claims. The poster says "if I don’t get you 75% to 85% marks in the exam then burn me alive at the crossroad of Jehanabad's Arwal".On the top of it, this white and blue coloured says that student is my god and his success is my asset.The poster raises questions about the reality of the claim. The poster could be just a gimmick or a mere publicity stunt. The team also wanted to know who is making these tall claims about this coaching centre?To investigate the matter, ABP News team went to Bihar’s Jehanabad where we found numerous posters of coaching centres but finding this poster was impossible.The team referred to the poster again and found a phone number on it. This helped us track the ‘Gunjan coaching classes’. Then we met with Gunjan Kumar who is the Director of ‘Gunjan coaching classes’.To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-