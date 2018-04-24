  • Latest News
VIRAL SACH: Chris Gayle Dancing To Sapna Choudhary's 'Teri Ankhya Ka Yo Kajal' ?

The short video was also shared by the former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary.

By: | Updated: 24 Apr 2018 10:14 PM
VIRAL SACH: Chris Gayle dancing to Sapna Chaudhary's 'Teri Ankhya Ka Yo Kajal' ?
New Delhi: A viral video is trending on social media sites where the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) player can be seen dancing to dancing to Haryana entertainer Sapna Choudhary's hit number 'Teri Ankhya Ka Yo Kajal'.

The short video which was also shared by the former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary on her Instagram shows that he is enjoying the popular son. She also praised the cricketer for his exceptional dancing skills.

She wrote, "Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer."



Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer.


A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on






Gayle's dance moves are not new for the internet. Currently, the West Indies player is currently busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League.

To investigate the matter, ABP News started its research.

To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-

First Published: 24 Apr 2018 10:03 PM
