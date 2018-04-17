VIRAL SACH: Cash crunch and ATMs running dry result of a rumor?

  • Latest News
In a sudden event where cash has disappeared from the ATMs located in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, many claim this is a result of a rumor based on FRDI Bill.

Updated: 17 Apr 2018 10:44 PM
NEW DELHI: More than a year after country last faced ‘cash-crisis’ post government’s major demonetization announcement; the quandary again haunts four major states of the country.

In a sudden event where cash has disappeared from the ATMs located in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, many claim it to be is a result of a rumor.

Speaking on the issue, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday claimed that Rs 2,000 notes were vanishing from the market, and alleged that there was a "conspiracy" behind it.

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday had said that there was more than the adequate currency in circulation and also available with the banks. He blamed ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in cash withdrawal for the situation.

ABP News started its investigation on the currency problem and the reasons why it could be spreading to other states.

To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-

First Published: 17 Apr 2018 10:39 PM
