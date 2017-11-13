Viral Sach: Cancer cells 'afraid' of garlic and 'attracted' to gold?

emerged onThe viral video shared on Whatsapp and social media shows a substance, which it calls as a 'cancer tumor', placed in a plate. Whenever a garlic clove is brought near to the substance, the 'cancer tumor' moves away and if a gold ring is placed near to it, the tumor gets attracted towards it.The video concludes that if a person eats garlic he has less tendency to get cancer while people who wear gold jewellery may be more pronged to the deadly disease. The video has garnered a lot of public response across social media.However, doctors have rejected what the video claims."I haven't seen this type of tumor in my life. The substance shown in the video cannot be a cancer tumor," said Dr. Anshuman Kumar, a cancer expert and Director of Dharmshila hospital.Dr. Kumar said, "The way this substance is moving, it resembles a jellyfish. People who have made this video are spreading rumours by taking a sea anemone and calling it a cancer tumor.""To run, a motile organ is required and tumor or cancer cells don't have it," he said.Hence, the video turns out to be FAKE.