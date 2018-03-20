Viral Sach: Can you evade getting robbed at ATM using code word?

As per the social media claims, a person who is being forced to withdraw money from their account at a gun point by goons should enter their ATM pin in reverse order. That is if someone’s pin is 3157, he should enter his pin as 7513.As per the claims, this would dispense only half the amount of money and the rest would get stuck in the ATM machine. The message also says that, this would be followed by auto lock of the gates of ATM and would send a message to the nearby police station.To find out the truth about the message, we tried to withdraw money by inputting our pin in reverse order to see if the claims made in the message are true.On doing so, the ATM refused to take the pin and said that the pin is wrong. Also, the doors of the ATM booth didn’t get lock nor did any cop arrive for help.Therefore the social media claims regarding the same proved to be false.