VIRAL SACH: Can somebody die due to heat stroke?

A viral message is being circulated on the social media that says people are dying due to heat stroke. What is the reality of that message?It is written in the viral message that our organs work well when our body temperature is 37 degree Celsius. However, to maintain that temperature in heat, one needs to replenish himself by drinking water.If a person doesn’t drink water, his body’s mechanism to deal with temperature above 45 degree Celsius. When the body temperature becomes 42 degrees, protein in blood starts boiling.The person dies due to this situation. When we talked to senior physician Dr Manas Chatterjee, he said if body temperature goes beyond 37 degrees, fatal situations arise. It can have an impact on brain and can cause death.He said one must drink water and eat food before coming out of the house to avoid heat stroke. This message is true.