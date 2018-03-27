Viral Sach: Can smoke from agarbatti cause cancer?

But a message is getting viral on social media claiming that smoke from incense stick can cause cancer. The basis of the claim is based on a research by a university of China.
As per a research, South China University of Technology found that the smoke from agarbatti is more harmful than the smoke of cigarettes. It has some chemicals which can cause cancer.
OUR FINDING:
Chemical expert Nityananda accepted that research on incense stick was done but only the one having chemical was said to be harmful. Not all of them.
Cancer surgeon Arvind Kumar, in a conversation with ABP News, said-"Any smoke can cause cancer and in that smoke of agarbatti is also included."
Kumar accepted that smoke of agarbatti is more harmful than the cigarette.
VIRAL SACH INVESTIGATION FINDS MESSAGE TO BE TRUE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ
OPINION: Black day for media as one journalist killed in Bihar, another mowed down in MP
MONDAY TALK: 'I'm quite excited,' says Ashish Nehra after becoming RCB's new bowling coach
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 27 Mar 2018 09:49 PM