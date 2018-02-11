Viral Sach: Can 'death' call from number '777888999' explode mobile phone, get receiver killed?

According to the message, that has created panic in villages, a phone call from 777888999 can lead to blast in your phone."Dear what’s app users: Please read the message carefully, It’s not a joke. In-between 12.00am to 3.00am don’t pick the phone call from the number- 777888999. Yes, it’s a nine digits mobile number but it’s not fake. 10 people have died because of answering the call," the message said."A lady will speak to the call receiver and tell that it’s the last call for him. Please pass this message to others and don’t neglect. Pass it to your friends and family," it reads.We, while doing a reality check on this message, learnt that in India the existence of a nine-digit mobile number is fictitious. Though, nine-digit mobile numbers do exist in other countries but every international mobile call received in India will have pre-fixed country code with it."New technologies are being developed all the time but techniques through which a call can set a mobile phone on fire have not hit the mainstream," Cyber expert, Pawan Duggal, said."This message is nothing more than a hoax. Users are advised not to believe in such rumors," he added.