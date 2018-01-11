Viral Sach: BJP MP is indulging in gambling?

A photo is trending on social media sites which claims that BJP’s MP is indulging in gambling. The post on social media sites claims that the photograph is from Ujjain and the person in it is Chintamani Malviya.It is said that in order to get more votes in the upcoming elections, the BJP MP is indulging in gambling. Few people in the photograph are also seen wearing saffron Nehru caps with BJP's lotus symbol on it.It is also claimed that Rajpur Karni Sena’s state chairperson Shivpratap Singh is also sitting right next to Chintamani Malviya.The viral photo has been circulated by many including politicians belonging to Congress and AAP.To know whether this photograph was shared to tarnish the image of this BJP MP for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election or is this a legitimate claim, ABP News team contacted Chintamani Malviya and also went to MP’s capital Bhopal to investigate.To know what happened next, Watch ABP News report -