The viral photo on social media has a picture of Asaram who is smiling between photographs of Guru Nanak, Mahavir Jain, Kabir, Vivekananda, Mother Teresa, Meerabai, Shankaracharya, Ramkrishna Paramahansa, Dayanand Saraswati and Baba Ramdev.



During an investigation, it was revealed that in the year 2015 a book based on NCERT's CCE pattern, shows Asaram’s photo in the category of saints who made invaluable contributions to the country on page 40.



For investigate further, ABP News started its research.



To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report- For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

After the self-styled godman Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a teenaged minor girl, a viral post is circulating on social media sites where it is claimed that Asaram features in a chapter on saints in a Class III textbook in Rajasthan.