VIRAL SACH: Asaram owns property worth 10 thousand crores?

It is also said that Asaram's empire is in India and abroad. His empire became so big that its value reached thousands of crores. Asaram has 400 ashrams in 21 states of Gujarat, from Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh and from Rajasthan to Maharashtra.



According to a website titled "Sant Shri Asharamji Ashram official website", the spiritual guru was born as Asumal on April 14, 1941. He left his family in 1968 and went to Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan and after staying in the ashram for 70 days and meditating in the caves of Mount Abu in Rajasthan, he returned to Ahmedabad and started preaching. He also built an ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati, the website said.



To investigate the matter, ABP News started its research.



After the influential self-styled godman Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a teenaged minor girl, putting the issue of sexual offenses and other crimes by spiritual leaders under the scanner once again, it is being claimed that this self-styled godman Asaram has property worth ten thousand crores.