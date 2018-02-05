Viral Sach: Anti-radiation chips can save you from harmful radiation emitted by mobile phones?

There were claims that mobile phone radiation increases the risk of getting brain cancer and heart disease.Now, several videos going viral on the social media claimed that an anti-radiation chip can nullify the harmful effects of radiation generated from the mobile phones."An anti-radiation chip when fixed on a mobile phone neutralizes the harmful effects of harmful radiation emitted from the mobile phone completely," claims the video.Experts said the mobile phones we use do emit radiation but its effect on the human body was not scientifically proved."There is no doubt about mobile phones emitting radiation. This radiation can also be measured. But its harmful effect on a human being cannot be proven scientifically. There has been no concrete scientific report supporting ill effects of cell phone radiation," Satyabrat Jeet, head of the electronics department, IIT (BHU), said.Rubbishing the claims made in the video, Telecommunication expert Pankaj Mahendru said no such instrument has been invented that can reduce the level of radiation emitted from the mobile phones.He termed the video as an "unadulterated nonsense".