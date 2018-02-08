VIRAL SACH: Anti- cheating helmets being used in UP’s board exams?

A picture of student’s wearing is circulating on social media sites. It is claimed that these students are sitting for UP Board exams and are wearing anti-cheating helmets.It is claimed that, In UP, instead of making an invigilator to painstakingly walk around the room to keep a sharp eye on everyone, a new anti-cheating method has been adopted by the UP government.Surprisingly, this method will not only restrict student’s eyes from wandering, but also prevent others from looking into answer sheets. This low-tech anti-cheating method is claimed to be the reason behind the drop out 5 lakh students from UP Board exam.This year, a total of 66,37,018 students registered to appear in this year's exam — 36,55,691 for Class 10 and 29,81,327 for Class 12. More than five lakh students left the ongoing UP Board exams for Class X and XII midway in the first two days. Last year, 1,862 students were caught cheating. In 2017, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 81.18 percent and 82.62 percent for Class 12.Is this really the reason behind empty examination halls?To know the reality of this claim, ABP News started its investigation. The team contacted UP Board Secretary Nina Srivastava.To know more watch this latest segment of Viral Sach ABP News report-