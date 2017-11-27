Viral Sach: Aliens spotted at construction site in Visakhapatnam?

People who shared the footage on internet dubbed these creatures aliens as they look so odd and are standing upright.
The feathery predators, with heart-shaped faces and downward beaks, attracted the attracted attention of the locals.
However, when zoology experts saw these videos the so-called aliens turned out to be startled barn owls.
"The birds in the video are barn owls and not aliens," Manu Singh, zoology expert said.
First Published: 27 Nov 2017 11:29 PM