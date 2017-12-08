Viral Sach: After note-bandi, is Modi government planning for cheque-bandi?

To know what do the voters of Gujarat feel about the political atmosphere and what are their aspirations, ABP News reporter went to Rajkot where youngster from the crowd made a shocking claim.He said that now Narendra Modi is planning to implement ‘cheque bandi’. To investigate further, our team searched social media sites. We saw that this claim was not limited to just Rajkot rather it was being circulated all over India. Here people were claiming that the Centre is planning to ban all chequebooks in order to encourage digital transactions and create a cashless economy.It is to be noted that last year, on the 8th of November, in a surprise speech at 8 PM, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 86% of the value of all currency in circulation will cease to exist as legal tender.Businessman in the national capital also said that they know about this claim and this controversial move would be very disruptive for them.To know who is behind this claim and what is the reality of this claim, watch Viral Sach on ABP News–