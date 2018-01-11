Viral Sach: AAP leader Sanjay Singh has two passports?



Various Passports of Sanjay Singh - Honorable MP, RajyaSabha pic.twitter.com/8xuunAIwBH

— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 9, 2018

Both the documents have two different photos and signatures of the AAP's founding member and carry one-year validity.Mishra had alleged that passports with one-year validity were issued to criminals or individuals under government's watch."One year validity passports - issued to criminals or individuals under doubt. Generally, it's ten year validity for normal Indian citizens," he had said."When I asked the AAP leadership an account of their foreign trips, they refused. Now Singh has released his passports in the media. And surprisingly, more questions are being raised after his passports surfaced in the public," he told ABP News.When contacted, Sanjay Singh said he was aware of this controversy and showed both the passports to ABP News. He said he has only one valid passport and the other one widely circulated on the social media has crossed its expiry date."When the validity of a passport expires, you have to apply for a new passport. This is what has happened. The passport reissued to me also has one-year validity," AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee said.Singh added that he actually has three passports but all the three documents were issued at different times with different expiry dates, meaning two of them have expired.On passport with one-year validity, Singh said after he joined politics several cases were "framed" against him and the court now allows him passport with one-year validity.Viral Sach findings: AAP leader Sanjay Singh hold only one valid passport. The other documents circulated on the social media, however, belong to Singh but their validity has expired.To know more, what the video below: