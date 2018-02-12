VIRAL SACH: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said ‘Jai Shree Ram’?

Many videos started trending on social media sites when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on diplomatic visit to the Middle East countries. In these posts it was claimed that Jai Shree Ram slogan was chanted in one of the Arab county.These videos and stories are being shared up on social media where it is claimed that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince was invited on stage to share his views during Morari Bapu's Katha. He then started the speech with 'Jai Shree Ram' which sent the crowd into frenzy.With the video, a photo is also being shared where one can see a woman carrying a book on her head. Here the post claimed that this woman who was wearing black dress is Dubai’ Begum and she is carrying Ramcharitmanas on her head.To know the reality of the photograph and the video, ABP News started its investigation by checking the website of Murari Babu and then the team also talked to Morari Bapu himself.