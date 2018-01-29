Violence yet to halt in Kasganj; 112 arrests made so far

Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh: Everything seemed fine in the violence struck city on Sunday, till three men torched a shop on Railway road at 9 pm. All three were captured in a CCTV camera of the shop, which helped cops reveal their identity.Though the Sunday’s accused are yet to be nabbed, the cops have arrested 112 people in Kasganj so far.Only half-an-hour after the incident, a house caught fire in Nagrai. Though, as per neighbours the fire was because of short-circuit.Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the Uttar Pradesh police claimed that the situation was under control as some markets and shops were reopened amid strict vigil by the forces."The situation in Kasganj is now under control. No incidents have taken place in last ten hours. A number of people were arrested and patrolling has been intensified," DGP OP Singh had said in the afternoon.The Uttar Pradesh police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the communal clash that led to the death of one person and injured several others. During raids, police have also recovered petrol bombs and a country-made pistol from the house of one of the accused.Internet services also remain suspended in the trouble-torn area to prevent rumours spreading on the social media. The administration has also restricted political movements in the district to avoid flaring up of the situation in Kasganj, where a curfew was imposed after Friday's clashes.One person was killed and several others were injured in Friday's violence.