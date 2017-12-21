Vinod Rai is a BJP agent: Kerala Congress

"With the acquittal, it has now become crystal clear that this was nothing but a politically motivated case and Rai, as then CAG, had come out with an imaginary finding to the tune of Rs 1.76 lakh crore," said Hassan.
He added that the court verdict also proves the allegation that Rai is an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
"It was for this imaginary finding that the BJP gave posts to Rai. The BJP used this 'imaginary case' before the elections and came to power... now the BJP and Rai should apologise," said Hassan.
Rai, before taking up the post of the Comptroller and Auditor General, was the Kerala Finance Secretary and had spent several years in Kerala in various capacities as a bureaucrat.
Earlier in the day, a special court acquitted all the accused in the alleged 2G scam, giving a major relief to former Telecom Minister A. Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi who were jailed on charges of taking kickbacks to issue the telecom spectrum and licences in 2008 at throwaway prices.
First Published: 21 Dec 2017 05:39 PM