Vikas wins in Gujarat, lotus blooms in Himachal, tweets PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Monday thanked party workers for their hardwork and people for supporting the party.In a tweet, he also expressed gratitude to the electorate which voted for BJP. "I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP.""I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly," he tweeted.Modi said election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. "I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories."