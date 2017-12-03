'Vikas can be fast or slow. But how it can be mad? I feel pity on brain of Rahul Gandhi,' says Rajnath Singh

"Whatever we do, spot Modi ji's faults or disturb the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but we will never disrespect the prime minister's office. When Modi ji was in the Opposition, he used to speak with disrespect about the prime minister. That is the difference between us and them; no matter what he says about us, we will not go beyond a certain point," Gandhi said, and continued, "But, we'll speak the truth, and this is the truth that Gujarat me 'vikas paagal ho gaya hai' (Development has gone berserk in Gujarat)."

The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election 2017 is scheduled to be held on 9 December 2017 and 14 December 2017 and all 182 members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be elected. The leader of the largest party or coalition will become the next Chief Minister.



The counting of votes will take place on December 18.



Presently BJP is ruling the Gujarat under CM Vijay Rupani.

