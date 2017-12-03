'Vikas can be fast or slow. But how it can be mad? I feel pity on brain of Rahul Gandhi,' says Rajnath Singh

"Vikas (development) can be fast or slow. But how it can be mad? I feel pity on the brain of Rahul Gandhi," Rajnath Singh said.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi recently stood firm on his 'Vikas paagal ho gaya hai' assertion, in reference to development in Gujarat, claiming he would not abstain from speaking the truth.
Speaking, last month, at an interactive session with social media volunteers of his party in Gujarat's Banaskantha, Rahul slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for disrespecting the office of the prime minister when he was in the Opposition, and said that the Congress would never do the same.
First Published: 03 Dec 2017 12:57 PM