Vijay Rupani Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad: Vijay Rupani took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a galaxy of senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.Gandhinagar: Ishwarbhai Parmar from Bardoli Assembly constituency takes oathGandhinagar: Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor, Ishwarbhai Ramanbhai Parmar and Pradipsinh Jadeja sworn-in as ministers in Gujarat governmentGandhinagar: Saurabh Patel, Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava and Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai Radadiya take oath as ministers in Gujarat governmentGandhinagar: Nitin Patel sworn-in as deputy chief minister of Gujarat.Gandhinagar: Vijay Rupani takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Rupani has been sworn-in for second consecutive timeGandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar shake hands and exchange pleasantries at swearing in ceremony of Gujarat CM elect Vijay Rupani and others. (PICS BELOW)Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to crowd gathered on his way to Gandhinagar from the airport in Ahmedabad. (PICS BELOW)Along with Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel, several others are also expected to be sworn-in by Governor O P Kohli.Prime minister Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states and those governed by NDA allies are expected to attend the ceremony, Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said.He said several Union ministers and senior leaders of the party have also been invited, besides saints and religious leaders of different faiths, Vaghani said.Apart from Rupani and Nitin Patel, six to nine Cabinet and around 15 ministers of state are expected to take oath, party sources said."Most of the senior leaders who were ministers in the last government are expected to make it to the ministry," sources said.The names doing the rounds for Cabinet berths are Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Kaushik Patel, Ganpat Vasava, Dilip Thakor, Babubhai Bokhiria and Pradeepsinh Jadeja.Some new faces are likely to be inducted as ministers of state.Six ministers in the previous government lost in the elections. Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora too bit the dust.With 99 MLAs, the BJP has a simple majority in the 182- member Assembly, 16 less than its 2012 tally of 115.Opposition Congress, which had won 61 seats in 2012, managed to increase its tally to 77. The strength of the Congress and its allies in the new House is 80.Rupani and Patel were elected as the leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the BJP legislature party at its meeting on December 22.