VIDEO: Man gets electrocuted on top of train during Cauvery protest in Tamil Nadu



What a stupid act! "PMK cadre walks on top of train during Cauvery protest, gets electrocuted in Villupuram." #CauveryProtest @abpnewstv pic.twitter.com/R474XpFxsj

— Pinky Rajpurohit (@Madrassan) April 11, 2018

: In a shocking incident, a man who was walking on top of a train in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu was electrocuted on Wednesday.In the video, a group of protesters can be seen marching on the railway tracks carrying aloft the party flag while others can be seen walking on the top of the train.As per reports, the man is said to be a Pattali Makkal Katchi worker. He was killed after he came in contact with high voltage electric wire when he climbed on top of an electric locomotive during the protest. The other protester who was also walking on the top of the train is also in critical condition.A dawn-to-dusk bandh was given by the Pattali Makkal Katchi(PMK) to press the Centre to form the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).