 VIDEO: PoK residents chant ‘Azadi’ slogans against Pakistan army
The incident happened in Muzaffarabad

By: || Updated: 19 Mar 2018 11:48 AM
Image grab: ABP News

Muzaffarabad: Angry residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) staged a massive demonstration against Pakistan army.



The residents of Muzaffarabad demanded ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), which has been repeatedly violated by Pakistan in the recent past.

While raising slogs of ‘Azadi’, the residents also condemned the loss of life and property faced by the region.

Residents said a step-motherly treatment had been meted out to them since the region was occupied by Pakistan and human rights violations, enforced disappearances, and brutal killings were common.

