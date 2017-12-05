Video claims MLA distributing cash & liquor to gather crowd for MGR centenary celebration

A viral video surfaced on the internet where an AIDMK minister is seen distributing money and liquor. The video claims that this was done in order to gather a crowd at MGR’s centenary celebration.(Video courtesy: NEWS CHANNEL 10)The minister in the video has been identified as R Kanagaraj, who is an AIADMK MLA.In the video, the MLA is seen distributing money while another worker standing next to him can be seen counting Rs 2000 notes. In the background, one can see stacks of packed liquor boxes.R Kanagaraj refuted the claims and said that he was distributing packed lunches in liquor cartons for party workers. The cash was for their commute.