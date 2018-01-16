 VIDEO: Bengaluru's drunk mob attacks two men and a woman on New Year Eve
As per reports, these two men are from the north-east and on new year’s eve were at the at Indira Nagar area

By: || Updated: 16 Jan 2018 06:21 PM
IMAGE GRAB: Youtube NYOOOZ TV

NEW DELHI: A 27-second video is going viral on social media sites where a mob is thrashing and punching two young men. As per reports, these two men are from the north-east and on new year’s eve were at the at the city's posh Indira Nagar area.

In the video, one can see that three persons, including a woman, arrive on a motorbike. The bike gently brushes past one of the mob without causing any harm.



Video: Youtube NYOOOZ TV

In the video, it can be seen that the woman who was sitting on the bike, got off and tried to stop the group.

Reportedly, the police filed a case on their own after watching the video and are now trying to approach the victims.

This is not the first time such an incident happened in Bengaluru. Previously, during Bengaluru's New Year celebration many women were molested and harassed by a big mob that went on the rampage in the city's MB Road and Brigade Road.

First Published:
