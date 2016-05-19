Victorious Jaya hails people's faith in AIADMK

Poised for a successive term in office with her party establishing clear leads in over 125 seats, AIADMK supremo and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa today said her party had managed the "historic" win despite absence of an alliance and hailed people's faith in her.Making a victory speech from her Poes Garden residence amid a steady stream of visitors, including top officials, she thanked the voters for choosing her party and vowed to work with a new found energy for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu."I am overwhelmed by the resounding victory the people of Tamil Nadu have given us. My party and I are indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu for giving this historic victory," a beaming Jayalalithaa said even as hundreds of supporters swarmed her house.The Chief Minister said the win was "truly historic" in the sense that after 1984, this was the first time that a ruling party could win elections and form government again.Incidentally, AIADMK had managed a similar feat then also, under party founder and Jayalalithaa's mentor late M G Ramachandran."Therefore, (we are) indebted to people for this tremendous victory," she said.The 68-year-old actor-turned--politician said she had no interest in her life other than serving people and that her life was "dedicated to them.""There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to the people. Therefore, I intend to show that by actions after forming government again. We will strive to fulfill all promises made in the manifesto," she said.Among others, her party had promised prohibition in a phased manner, free 100 units of electricity, subsidy for women to buy scooter/moped and free mobile phones.Jayalalithaa, clad in her trademark green saree, said that while 10 parties had opposed her even as she had no major tie-up, "I had aligned with people" and believed in God."The people did not let me down," she said.Stating that her life was dedicated to the people, she assured them to serve them "till my last breath."The AIADMK supremo thanked party workers for ensuring the victory and also greeted allies.Senior IAS and IPS officials besides AIADMK MPs and workers made a beeline to greet Jayalalithaa who accepted bunches of colourful flower bouquets from the vistors.