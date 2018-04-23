Vice President inaugurates ISCON's 'golden temple' in Hyderabad

The Hare Krishna Movement (HKM) and Hyderabad and Smart Creations joined hands to build the temple on 4.38 acres of land in Banjara Hills here. This temple is dedicated to Srila Prabhupada, the founder-Acharya of ISKCON.



The temple's main 'Vimana Gopuram' and 'Upalaya Gopurams' are decorated with handcrafted gold plating by master craftsmen with minimum machine intervention, the Hare Krishna Movement said in a statement.



The management expects five lakh footfalls at the temple in the coming months.



"It took us four long years to create this structure and give Telangana its first golden temple... visitors can witness the marvelous beauty created in the heart of the city," said Shri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, President, Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad.



Other attractions at the temple include themed experience of "Narasimha Leela", "Narasimha Kala Kshetra" or an open-air theatre, and a "Vedic Samskara" hall.

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday inaugurated the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple here, said to be the first-ever golden temple in Telangana.