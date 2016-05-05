Vice Admiral Sunil Lanba is next Chief of Naval Staff

The Government has appointed Vice Admiral Sunil Lanba, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) Western Naval Command, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff from May 31, the day present Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R.K. Dhowan superannuates from service.Born on July 17, 1957, Vice Admiral Lanba was commissioned on January 1, 1978 into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy.During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 38 years, he has served in a variety of Command, operational and staff appointments.Vice Admiral Lanba's Sea Command includes commanding the minesweeper INS Kakinada, frigate INS Himgiri and Executive Officer of INS Viraat, the aircraft carrier.Before taking over as FOC-in-C, Western Naval Command, he was FOC-in-C, Southern Naval Command, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff and Commandant, National Defence College.Vice Admiral Lanba is a qualified specialist in navigation and direction course. He attended the course at the Royal College of Defence Studies, the U.K. He is a recipient of Param Vishist Seva Medal and Ati Vishist Seva Medal.He is married to Reena Lanba and the couple have a son and two daughters.