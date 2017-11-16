 VHP has taken money to the tune of Rs 1400 crore in the name of Ram temple: Nirmohi Akhara
"We have proof of the same," said Nirmohi Akhara's Seetaram in a conversation with ABP News channel.

By: || Updated: 16 Nov 2017 12:34 PM
Nirmohi Akhara's Seetaram (L)), VHP's Vinod Bansal (R)

New Delhi: In the latest development in Ram Mandir dispute case, Nirmohi Akhara has alleged that VHP has taken money in the Ayodhya dispute.

"We have proof of the same (scam)," said Nirmohi Akhara's Seetaram in a conversation with ABP News channel.

"Nirmohi Akhara won't be influenced by money," he further said adding that "No proof is given of Rs 1400 crore."

However, VHP's spokesperson termed the allegation wrong.

"We have all accounts of the chanda (Contribution)," VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

Interestingly, Ram temple issue has gained momentum recently.

On Wednesday, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who announced himself as a mediator in the Ram temple dispute, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several leaders of Hindu religious organisations.

Ravi Shankar also visited Ayodhya on Thursday to meet all stakeholders. He said he wanted unity and amity.

First Published:
