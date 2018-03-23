 Mumbai: Veteran actress files rape complaint, businessman arrested
Updated: 23 Mar 2018 04:05 PM
Image: Representational/PTI

Mumbai: A Mumbai businessman has been arrested on charges of raping a veteran actress, police said on Friday.
The actor filed the complaint at the Juhu police station yesterday, the official said.
"The complaint was filed yesterday night at Juhu Police Station. The accused has been arrested and produced in local court. The matter has been handed over to the Crime Branch. The investigation is on," DCP Crime Nisar Tamboli told PTI.

The accused is identified as Mohammad Sarfraz Ehsan Khan.

