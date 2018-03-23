Veteran actress Daisy Irani reveals she was raped when she was 6 by her mother's entrusted 'guardian'

Irani told Mumbai Mirror, "The man who did this was supposed to be my guardian. He accompanied me to a film shoot (Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke) in Madras. One night in the hotel room he violated me, hit me with a belt and warned me that he would kill me if I ever told anyone about what had happened."
"My mother was hell-bent on making me a star," she further said and added, “That man is dead and gone. His name was Nazar, he was related to the famous singer Zohrabai Ambalewaali. Obviously, he had contacts in the film industry."
Daisy Irani was a noted Bollywood and Kollywood child actor in the 1950s and 1960s and is most known for films such as Bandish, Ek Hi Raasta, Naya Daur. Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke, Jailor, Qaidi No 911 are also some of her well know flicks.
ALSO READ: Mumbai: Veteran actress files rape complaint, businessman arrested
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 23 Mar 2018 05:31 PM