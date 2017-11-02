Very soon drones may deliver packages at your doorstep

Some restrictions on drone flying:

Very soon the practice of delivery boy delivering packages at your doorstep may be over as the same work may be done by drones. In the USA, firms such as Amazon are experimenting with delivering packages with the help of drones and the same experiments may be done in India.As per reports, the government proposed to allow drones to carry out delivery at doorsteps.Soon, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will place the draft rules on its website in order to seek comments from the public, said reports.DGCA has classified drones under five categories based on their weight.Nano drones with weight less than 250g (and capable of flying up to 50 feet from the ground) will need no permission.It is these nano drones that may drop packages at your door-step.However, there are certain restrictions like they can't be flown within the 5-kilometre radius of an airport.Drones can't be flown within 50 km from the international border.They can't go beyond 500 metres into the sea along the coastline.There will be restriction on flying drones in sensitive areas like India Gate and over eco-sensitive zones like national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.The government expects to put the rules in place by 31 December this year.