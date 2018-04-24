Verdict in rape case against Asaram tomorrow: Here are LATEST developments ahead of D-day

Asaram, who has been locked up in Jodhpur jail for he allegedly raped a 16-year-old, around 5 years ago; has around 400 ashrams all over the country.



Taking precautionary measures ahead of the verdict, the police have issued prohibitory orders banning large scale gatherings. His ashrams have also been evacuated, considering the number of threat calls the lawyers and the police officials probing the case faced.



If held guilty, he is likely to spend minimum 10 years in jail.



The security has also been beefed up, in and around Jodhpur. The entry points to the city have been sealed. All buses, railway stations, hotels and dharamshalas are being monitored.



Judge Madhusudan Sharma, who will pronounce verdict has been provided with very high security.







Asaram rape case:



77-year-old Asaram allegedly raped a 15-year-old in his ashram in Jodhpur’s Manai village in 2013. Several charges like trafficking and sexual crimes against children have been slapped on him and he could face a life imprisonment if the charges are proved correct.



Asaram also faces another case in Surat, Gujarat. Two sisters have lodged separate complaints against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape and illegal confinement.



Asaram has been in jail since his arrest in 2013. Over the last four years since the trial started against him, 9 witnesses in the two cases have been attacked. Three of them have died.



Jodhpur: It is D-day for rape-accused self styled godman Asaram Bapu on Tuesday, as a Jodhpur court is set to decide his fate and pronounce judgement in the rape case against him.