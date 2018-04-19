Verdict in Judge Loya case has exposed Congress once again: Yogi Adityanath

"The verdict in Judge Loya case has exposed the Congress once again. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of the country. They have tried to create such an environment that develops negative emotions in people for the govt," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, reported news agency ANI.





जस्टिस लोया के मामले में वाद खारिज हो गया है। स्पष्ट है कि कांग्रेस का घृणित चेहरा सामने आया है। श्री राहुल गांधी ने 150 सांसदों को लेकर शिकायत की थी, जबकि सबकुछ झूठ का पुलिन्दा निकला।#JudgeLoya

— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 19, 2018







श्री राहुल गांधी नहीं चाहते कि गांधी परिवार के अलावा इस देश में कोई शासन चलाए और जो शासन अच्छे प्रकार से चलाता है उसकी छवि को निरन्तर बदनाम करने का प्रयास करते है।

— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 19, 2018





On Thursday, Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking independent investigation into Judge B H Loya's death case. There was no merit in the petitions, apex court said. "There is no reason to doubt the statements of sitting Judges. Petitioners are trying to malign the judiciary," said SC.



Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud had on March 16 reserved the judgement on the pleas.



CBI judge Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

New Delhi: Commenting on the Supreme Court verdict dismissing petitions seeking the SIT probe into Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge B H Loya's death case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, said they "Welcome the decision of SC."