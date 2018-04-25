Asaram rape case verdict LIVE UPDATES: Jodhpur court holds 'godman' guilty; 'Will approach higher court' says spokesperson

The verdict was announced amid high security inside Jodhpur jail.



Victim's counsel has demanded maximum punishment for convicted spiritual guru Asaram Bapu in 2013 rape case.



Asaram Bapu chanting 'Hari Om' in court after learning about his conviction in 2013 rape case: Sources



Jodhpur court judge holds Asaram guilty of raping minor







Court also holds 2 other accused guilty, 2 accused have been acquitted



Asaram reaches courtroom created inside Jodhpur jail



Only 14 lawyers to stay inside jail premises. The mobile phones of lawyers have been confiscated till court proceedings end



Media not allowed to enter Jodhpur jail



Judge Madhusudan Sharma reaches Jodhpur jail for the verdict



People in Ahmedabad perform prayers ahead of court verdict







Prayers underway by Asaram's followers at his ashram in Bhopal







Massive security and cautious arrangements have been put in place by the police, to ensure the peace is not disrupted after court verdict in self-styled godman Asaram’s rape case, which is likely to be out by 10:30am.



The verdict in the case will be pronounced inside the Jodhpur court, where the self-styled godman has been locked up. The entire jail premises will be no-man’s land.



As per DCP Jodhpur, Amandeep Kapoor “To avoid any incident of violence, we had requested the court to pronounce the verdict inside the court premises. We have also provided high level security top the Judge Madhusudan Sharma, who would give judgement”.



“We are taking special precautions because we don’t want a similar incident that took place in Panchkula after Ram Rahim’s rape case verdict” he added.







“We have made our game plan in such a way, that we can handle the worse case scenario” DCP added.



The city’s security has been tightened. The cops also held a flag march on Tuesday to send across a message to anyone who intends to incite violence. All the entry and exit points of the city have been blocked.



Even in Delhi, the security agencies have been alerted.



To ensure that Asaram’s followers do not gather at any particular place, section 144 has also been imposed.



Asaram has been accused of raping a 15-year-old in August 2013.







Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu was held guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2013, by Jodhpur court on Wednesday. Judge Madhusudan Sharma also held 2 others, namely Shilpi and Sharad guilty in the case. Two of his aides Prakash and Shiva have been acquitted.