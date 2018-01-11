 Varnika Kundu stalking case: Accused Vikas Barala granted bail by Punjab & Haryana HC
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Varnika Kundu stalking case: Accused Vikas Barala granted bail by Punjab & Haryana HC

Varnika Kundu stalking case: Accused Vikas Barala granted bail by Punjab & Haryana HC

Vikas was accused of stalking and attempting to abduct Varnika Kundu

By: || Updated: 11 Jan 2018 04:39 PM
Varnika Kundu stalking case: Accused Vikas Barala granted bail by Punjab & Haryana HC

IMAGE GRAB: ABP NEWS/ FILE PHOTO

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to accused Vikas Barala. He was accused of stalking and attempting to abduct Varnika Kundu.



Vikas, who has studied law, denied the charges.

ALSO READ: Afzal Guru's son gets distinction in JK class 12th board

Varnika Kundu, 29, daughter of Haryana Additional Chief Secretary V.S. Kundu, had complained to police that the accused, who was drunk, had stalked and intimidated her and tried to abduct her on August 4-5 night.

Vikas is the son of Subash Barala, the state President of BJP in Haryana.

The accused was arrested on August 9, 2017.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Now, an app to plan rail traffic, optimise freight ops

trending now

MOVIES
OMG ! This is what EX-WIFE Sussanne said to Hrithik ...
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: UIDAI introduces ‘Virtual ID’ for Aadhaar cardholders ...
INDIA
Kamala Mills Fire In Mumbai: Owners Of 'One above' ...