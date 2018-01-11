Varnika Kundu stalking case: Accused Vikas Barala granted bail by Punjab & Haryana HC

Chandigarh Stalking Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to accused Vikas Barala pic.twitter.com/0CeQTh4iPJ
Vikas, who has studied law, denied the charges.
Varnika Kundu, 29, daughter of Haryana Additional Chief Secretary V.S. Kundu, had complained to police that the accused, who was drunk, had stalked and intimidated her and tried to abduct her on August 4-5 night.
Vikas is the son of Subash Barala, the state President of BJP in Haryana.
The accused was arrested on August 9, 2017.
