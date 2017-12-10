Varanasi: Questions on Triple Talaq, Halala & Alauddin Khilji asked in BHU's History paper, students say university enforcing ideology

In an interesting case from Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has asked its students questions related to Triple Talaq, Halala and Alauddin Khilji in History paper for MA.Students alleged University administration is trying to impose ideology on students in the pretext of such questions.They said such things must first be taught.Image: ANI-TwitterInterestingly, the Triple Talaq issue has been in news from past few months.Triple Talaq is a form of Islamic divorce which has been used by Muslims in the country and allows any Muslim man to legally divorce his wife by stating the word talaq (divorce) three times in oral, written, or more recently electronic form.On 22 August 2017, the Supreme Court deemed instant triple talaq unconstitutional when three of the five judges in the panel concurred that the practice of triple talaq is unconstitutional.However, the remaining two declared the practice to be constitutional while simultaneously asking the government to ban the practice by enacting a law.Alauddin Khilji, the second and most powerful ruler of the Khalji dynasty that ruled the Delhi Sultanate in the Indian subcontinent, is also in the news since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati movie allegedly showed the Padmavati queen in a bad light.(With inputs from ANI)